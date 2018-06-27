WASHINGTON — The Latest on the end of the Supreme Court’s term (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

The Supreme Court has adjourned for the summer without any sign that a justice is retiring.

Chief Justice John Roberts announced Wednesday that the court would return to the bench on Monday, Oct. 1, when the new term begins.

Justice Anthony Kennedy was seen as the most likely candidate to retire. He will turn 82 next month and the other justices around his age are part of the court’s liberal wing. They are not expected to leave voluntarily while President Donald Trump holds office.

It’s not too late for someone to call it quits. Justices Thurgood Marshall and Sandra Day O’Connor announced their retirements after the court had moved into its summer recess.

___

12:25 a.m.

The Supreme Court has two cases left to decide before justices begin their summer break.

A decision is expected to be handed down Wednesday on whether to invalidate state laws that require public employees to pay fees to the unions that represent them in collective bargaining, even if the workers don’t want to be union members.

Conservative groups have tried for years to get the court to rule that the laws violate employees’ free-speech rights by compelling them to pay money to the unions. The justices came close to deciding the issue in 2016, but Justice Antonin Scalia’s death produced a 4-4 tie.

The other case involves Florida’s claim that Georgia uses too much water from the rivers that flow into the Florida Panhandle and the Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.