Even if someone has attained that level of wealth, there are other reasons why PPLI isn’t ideal. Many investors are initially attracted to PPLI because if it’s set up a certain way, they can still have access to the money they’ve put in without incurring taxes; they can either withdraw premium contributions they’ve made or borrow against the account. But there’s a cap on how much the insured person can withdraw or borrow, so those looking to tap all of it won’t be happy.