Pro-Brexit leave the European Union supporters take part in the final leg of the “March to Leave” along the embankment in London, Friday, March 29, 2019. The protest march which started on March 16 in Sunderland, north east England, finishes on Friday March 29 in Parliament Square, London, on what was the original date for Brexit to happen before the recent extension. (Matt Dunham/Associated Press)

LONDON — The Latest on Britain’s exit from the European Union (all times local):

2:05 p.m.

Spain has taken charge of the European Union’s anti-piracy operations off Somalia, which had been led by a United Kingdom set to leave the European bloc.

Spanish vice admiral Antonio Martorell relieved British major general Charlie Strickland as commander of the operation in a handing-over ceremony of the EU flag on Friday.

The headquarters of the EUNAVFOR Atalanta operation that was based at Northwood, just outside London, will now be at Spain’s southern port of Rota, where U.S. troops are also stationed.

The anti-piracy operation’s headquarters is just one European institution that Britain is losing as a cost of its scheduled divorce from the rest of the EU.

___

2 p.m.

Thousands of demonstrators are converging on Parliament Square as lawmakers prepared to vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s divorce plan from the European Union.

Demonstrators demanding that Britain leave the European Union held flags, placards and banners. Singing “Bye-Bye EU” the demonstrators demanded that lawmakers implement the results of a June 2016 referendum to leave the European Union.

Some protesters brought traffic to a halt outside the Palace of Westminster, where lawmakers were debating whether to accept the 585-page Withdrawal Agreement.

A far larger march took place last week, in which hundreds of thousands of anti-Brexit protesters demanded a new referendum.

___

1:40 p.m.

The chief European Union’s Brexit negotiator says that a chaotic no-deal departure of Britain from the bloc “has become more likely.”

Michel Barnier said that such a no-deal “was never our scenario but the EU 27 is now prepared.” He was speaking in Poland’s capital a short time before the U.K. House of Commons was due to vote a third time on the twice-rejected legal withdrawal agreement.

Referring to the lawmakers in the British House of Commons, Barnier said that “what we now need is a positive choice to move forward” and that it was the “personal responsibility” of each member to “choose what they want.”

He said the deal negotiated between Britain’s government and the EU is a “carefully balanced compromise” that took two years to negotiate and “is not open to re-negotiation.”

He spoke in favor of a broad future cooperation in many areas including trade, foreign policy and security.

___

12:10 p.m.

The European Union says that a “yes” vote on Britain’s EU withdrawal agreement from U.K. lawmakers will be enough to assure an orderly exit of Britain from the bloc.

Parliament is voting Friday on the 585-page withdrawal agreement that sets out the terms of Britain’s departure — including its financial settlement with the EU and the rights of EU and U.K. citizens — but not a political declaration on future ties that is also part of the overall divorce deal agreed between the U.K. and the EU late last year.

European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said Friday that “the withdrawal agreement negotiated between both parties is indeed both necessary and sufficient to ensure the orderly withdrawal of the UK.”

Not including the political declaration altered the parliamentary vote enough to overcome a ban against asking lawmakers the same question over and over again.

May also hoped severing the link between the two parts of the deal would blunt opposition — though there was little sign of that.

___

11:50 a.m.

Poland’s prime minister says the European Union is open to further extending Britain’s departure from the bloc if British lawmakers reject the withdrawal deal for the third time.

Premier Mateusz Morawiecki was speaking to reporters Friday after talks with EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

Morawiecki said that in case Friday’s vote in the House of Commons fails, the EU is “open to extending the departure process” on a motion from London, by “six or nine or 12 months, these options are available.”

He said the EU would best like Britain to stay, or at least leave in an orderly way.

Barnier is expected to deliver a speech on “Europe after Brexit” at Warsaw’s College of Europe later Friday.

___

9 a.m.

On the day that Britain was originally scheduled to leave the European Union, lawmakers are facing what Theresa May’s government describes as the “last chance to vote for Brexit.”

Friday’s parliamentary vote is on only part of the deal that Prime Minister Theresa May negotiated with the EU, in a bid by May to blunt the opposition that has already forced her to ask for an extension.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox told the BBC that people will wonder why Parliament hasn’t lived up to its commitment to abide by voters’ decision to leave the EU.

Fox says: “It is, in fact, really, the last chance we have to vote for Brexit as we understood it today. ... I think all MPs will have to reflect today who are the masters and who are the servants in our democratic process.”

