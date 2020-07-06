___
The Treasury Department will release the names of more than 700,000 companies that received funds from the government’s small business lending program.
That program was put into place to support businesses as states shut down in April to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The Treasury to date had identified just a fraction of all borrowers, naming only those companies that received more than $150,000.
But those firms made up less than 15% of the nearly 5 million small companies that received loans.
