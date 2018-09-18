President Donald Trump talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he’s “very seriously” considering a greater U.S. troop presence in Poland as he meets with that country’s president at the White House.

Trump is telling reporters in the Oval Office that Poland is “willing to make a very major contribution to the United States to come in and have a presence in Poland.” Sitting alongside Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, Trump says “certainly it’s something we will discuss.”

Facing Russia’s increased military activity, Poland has been pressing for the 3,000 U.S. troops now on rotating deployment in Poland to be upgraded to a larger, permanent presence. A decision from the U.S. could come early next year.

Trump and Duda are also discussing trade and energy cooperation. The U.S. president is renewing his criticism of a planned new natural gas pipeline linking Germany with Russia. Trump says it’s “ridiculous” and bad for the German people.

___

12:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is welcoming the leader of Poland to the White House.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump greeted President Andrzej Duda and his wife on Tuesday. The two leaders were holding bilateral talks and a joint news conference later in the day.

The White House has said that trade, the military and security issues will be part of the conversation with the nation of 38 million that has close ties to the United States.

Warsaw was the first stop on Trump’s first European tour last year. The two NATO allies share security concerns in face of Russia’s increased military activity and Poland is seeking a greater U.S. troop presence on its territory. The meeting is also expected to cover energy cooperation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.