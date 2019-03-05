FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018 file photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and British Prime Minister Theresa May after meeting at a hotel on the sidelines of the EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia, Bulgaria. (Darko Vojinovic, File/Associated Press)

BRUSSELS — The Latest on Britain’s scheduled departure from the European Union (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

The Bank of England has warned that “significant market volatility” is likely if Britain crashes out of the European Union on March 29 without a deal.

Minutes of the recent meeting of the bank’s Financial Policy Committee showed officials warning that in a “disorderly Brexit,” a range of financial assets, including the pound and stocks, “would be expected to adjust sharply, tightening financial conditions for U.K. households and businesses.”

They said that EU banks and insurance companies could also immediately face tougher requirements on their holdings of U.K. debts, which would reduce demand for U.K. assets.

However, the committee said markets have “proved able to function effectively through volatile periods” and that the U.K.’s core banking system is strong enough to withstand the economic shock of a disorderly Brexit

10:30 a.m.

A senior British government minister insists that Brexit talks with the European Union are making progress, as negotiators meet in Brussels seeking a way to break the logjam.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says “the signals we are getting are relatively positive.”

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier is meeting U.K. Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and Attorney General Geoffrey Cox on Tuesday, as Britain seeks changes to a Brexit deal that has been rejected by U.K. lawmakers.

Their objections center on a provision to guarantee there are no barriers along the currently invisible Irish border. Britain wants reassurances the mechanism will be temporary.

EU leaders insist that the legally binding withdrawal agreement can’t be reopened. But Hunt told the BBC that Britain is “prepared to be flexible” about how changes are achieved.

