The EU’s Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, plans to make a first assessment of the document to see if Johnson’s proposal is a basis for late-hour negotiations. Barnier then will take it to the European Parliament’s experts and the ambassadors of the 27 EU nations for further discussion.

EU Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker will also have a first look at the proposal that centers on how to manage the border on the island of Ireland. Juncker expects to have a telephone call with Johnson to discuss future talks.

1:50 p.m.

The European Union has approved Brexit preparedness measures to soften the financial blow to workers in the bloc’s remaining countries in case Britain leaves in a chaotic and costly no-deal scenario.

Finnish Employment Minister Timo Harakka said Wednesday that “these measures will ensure that anyone who loses their job as a result of hard Brexit will not be let down.” Finland currently holds the rotating EU presidency.

The measures would allow such workers to get financial aid from a fund that helps EU citizens losing their jobs as “a result of major structural changes in world trade patterns.” A no-deal Brexit meets those standards for getting aid from the European Globalization Adjustment Fund.

No other financial details were immediately available.

Harakka said: “Solidarity is a core value of the EU, and we have to make sure that in the event of major economic disruption, nobody is left behind.”

12:25 p.m.

The European Union says it will give any proposal from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson serious legal vetting before saying whether it is worthy of being a basis for future talks on the U.K.’s departure from the EU.

The European Commission said in a statement that “once received, we will examine (the UK text) objectively & in light of well-known criteria,” which includes whether it prevents a hard border on the island of Ireland, preserves cooperation between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland and respects the EU rules on trade across borders.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is set to speak with Johnson in the afternoon and technical talks among both sides are also set up.

11:55 a.m.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says there will be “grave consequences for trust in our democracy” if Brexit is delayed beyond Oct. 31 and vows there will be no custom checks at the Northern Ireland border.

Britain narrowly voted in 2016 to leave the EU but remains deeply divided over the departure terms.

The comments came as Johnson described his offer for Brexit deal to the European Union on Wednesday, as the date for Britain’s departure from the bloc looms.

Johnson insisted that “under no circumstances “would there be customs checks at the border in Northern Ireland under the proposed deal, one of the main sticking points of talks.

Johnson says the proposal is a “constructive and reasonable compromise,” but it’s likely to face deep skepticism from EU leaders, who doubt the U.K. has a workable plan to avoid checks on goods or people crossing the border between EU member Ireland and the U.K.’s Northern Ireland after Brexit.

8:05 a.m.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will send what he says is the U.K.’s “final offer” for a Brexit deal to the European Union, with the date set for Britain’s departure less than a month away.

Johnson says the proposal is a “fair and reasonable compromise.” But it is likely to face skepticism from EU leaders, who doubt the U.K. has a workable plan to avoid border checks between EU member Ireland and the U.K.’s Northern Ireland.

The British government says it will send the proposals to Brussels after Johnson closes his Conservative Party’s annual conference on Wednesday. Johnson says he’ll walk away from talks if the EU refuses to “engage” with the U.K. plan.

Johnson insists Britain must leave the EU on Oct. 31, with or without a deal.

