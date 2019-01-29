A man crosses the street in front of a Pacific Gas and Electric building in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Faced with potentially ruinous lawsuits over California’s recent wildfires, Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday in a move that could lead to higher bills for customers of the nation’s biggest utility and reduce the size of any payouts to fire victims. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on the bankruptcy filing by Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Jeffrey Hammond’s family home in Northern California was destroyed in an Oct. 8, 2017, blaze that state fire investigators say started when an oak tree fell onto a Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. power line.

Hammond believed the Napa County house could have been sold for $500,000, but his insurance company paid only $100,000 — the most recent county assessment.

He has sued PG&E hoping to recoup the additional $400,000, but he’s pessimistic that he’ll collect anything now that the utility has filed for bankruptcy.

He says he’s nearly 77 and believes his case will take several years to resolve because of the bankruptcy filing.

Hammond also expects any settlement payment to be far below what he would have received if PG&E avoided bankruptcy.

3:45 p.m.

A U.S. judge says he will give the public a chance to weigh in on Pacific Gas & Electric Corp.’s bankruptcy.

Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali made the comment at a hearing Tuesday, hours after the nation’s largest utility filed for Chapter 11 reorganization.

Montali did not rule on any requests by PG&E, including approval for up to $5.5 billion in financing.

He said he had not yet had a chance to catch up with all the paperwork PG&E had filed. He set another hearing for Thursday.

The courtroom was packed with attorneys for PG&E, wildfire victims and the company’s creditors.

PG&E has said it is facing billions of dollars in potential damages from California wildfires.

2:55 p.m.

After Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. filed for bankruptcy, S&P Global Ratings lowered the utility’s credit rating to D, which is below junk status.

It’s a standard response when a company files for bankruptcy protection, as the utility did Tuesday amid billions of dollars in potential liability from deadly wildfires in California in 2017 and 2018.

11:15 a.m.

The interim chief executive of Pacific Gas & Electric said after the company filed for bankruptcy that its most important responsibility is to safety.

John R. Simon said in a statement Tuesday that the country’s largest utility is dedicated to rebuilding California communities devastated by wildfires. He said PG&E needs to find a more sustainable way to deliver energy.

Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. filed documents in a U.S. court Tuesday seeking Chapter 11 reorganization. It faces billions of dollars in potential damages from California wildfires.

The company has pointed to hundreds of lawsuits it’s facing from victims of fires in 2017 and 2018.

10:20 a.m.

A U.S. judge in San Francisco is wasting little time as he begins to address Pacific Gas & Electric Corp.’s bankruptcy filing.

Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali scheduled a hearing in the case for Tuesday, hours after the nation’s largest utility filed for Chapter 11 reorganization.

Montali said in a brief order that he wouldn’t make any decisions or hear arguments on numerous PG&E requests. The company is asking the judge to approve up to $5.5 billion in financing and allow it to keep paying employees, among other requests.

Montali said the sides will discuss the scheduling of important court hearings in the days and weeks ahead.

PG&E filed for bankruptcy as it faces billions of dollars in potential damages from wildfires in California.

1:30 a.m.

The largest utility in the U.S. has filed for bankruptcy as it faces billions of dollars in potential damages from wildfires in California.

Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. filed documents in a U.S. court Tuesday seeking Chapter 11 reorganization. The move comes despite state investigators determining last week that the utility’s equipment was not to blame for a 2017 fire that killed 22 people in Northern California wine country.

The company cited hundreds of lawsuits from victims of that blaze and others in 2017 and 2018 when it announced this month that it planned to file for bankruptcy.

It’s already facing lawsuits over a November blaze in the town of Paradise that killed at least 86 people and destroyed 15,000 homes, though its cause is still under investigation.

12 a.m.

California regulators are poised for a bankruptcy declaration by the nation’s largest utility as it faces billions of dollars in potential damages from wildfires in the state.

Pacific Gas and Electric Corp. had said the decision could come Tuesday. The California Public Utilities Commission scrambled ahead of the deadline to ensure PG&E would have financing that the company says it would need to continue providing electric and gas service under Chapter 11.

The four members of the commission voted unanimously Monday at a raucous, hastily announced meeting to exempt PG&E from a longer approval process for bankruptcy credit and loans.

The decision cleared a major obstacle to the company’s planned bankruptcy filing, but also likely set off a yearslong court battle.

