Ambassadors of the U.S., Germany, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Canada, Norway and New Zealand demanded Kavala’s release, in line with similar calls from European courts that repeatedly said the cases against him are baseless. Erdogan’s unexpected directive for them to be declared personae non gratae and expelled has to be executed by the Turkish foreign ministry. But the president’s remarks were made publicly, which makes it difficult to retract them. Going ahead with Erdogan’s “orders” will further cloud Turkey’s relations with the U.S. and other allies and ripple through to financial markets. The currency’s path matters to Erdogan as much as it does to the rest of the nation of 86 million people. It’s already trading at record lows against the U.S. dollar and further weakness will fuel inflation. That’s hardly good news for Erdogan, whose approval ratings are measured at historic lows by various polling agencies.