Businessman and philanthropist Kavala was hardly a household name for most Turks until he was sent to jail four years ago, when Erdogan’s allies began accusing him of conspiring to overthrow the president. Since then, pro-government media portrayed Kavala as the financier behind the 2013 Gezi Protests and a key figure in the failed 2016 coup attempt against Erdogan, accusations that the 65-year-old jailed businessman has denied. Below is a summary of who Kavala is, how he got here and why it matters.