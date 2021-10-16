Consider, for example, what happened with trust law in the state. Beginning with British common law centuries ago, trusts designed to facilitate the transfer of wealth from one generation to the next have been limited by something known as the “Rule Against Perpetuities.” This tradition makes it impossible for a trust to exist indefinitely. At some point, wealthy families have to pay taxes. But in 1979, a decision handed down in the U.S. Tax Court — Estate of Murphy v. Commissioner — effectively, if inadvertently, opened a back door to abolishing the rule against perpetuities.