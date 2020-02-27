Investors are meanwhile being asked to bail out past mistakes. German pharma group Bayer AG cautioned that it may need to raise some equity to settle lawsuits relating to the Roundup glyphosate weedkiller inherited with its overpriced $66 billion acquisition of Monsanto Co. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc priced an emergency equity offering at 89% below the price of the luxury carmaker’s 2018 initial public offering, having failed to match its capital structure to its business plan.

The valuation of the European stock market, at about 14.5 times forward earnings, leaves little margin for error, say analysts at UBS Group AG. If this year’s earnings are 2% lower than expected, the market would be trading at its historical average, they say. The snag is that this is a small cushion given earnings expectations have been coming down in recent months. For their part, the UBS analysts caution that consensus earnings estimates are still too high.

The immediate priority for European CEOs right now is to protect their workforces and defend their businesses while marshaling a proportionate and reasoned response to the threat of the coronavirus. When that challenge abates, they will have to return to addressing weak growth and pressure on profitability. That will in turn sustain the incentive to do M&A as a means of supporting earnings through cost-cutting, with all the risk of overpaying and writing down the acquisition years later. On the latest evidence, that cycle is hard to break out of.

