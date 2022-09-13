Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The last important contested primary election takes place Tuesday in New Hampshire, and Election Day is now only eight weeks away. People will start casting mail-in and early ballots very soon. Two months ago, anything from a major Republican landslide to a break-even election seemed plausible. Both of those outcomes remain possible, but now Democrats could even wind up gaining ground.

With an unpopular Democrat in the White House, this could have been a very good year for Republicans. But almost none of the things that would have locked in gains for the Republicans came to pass. A few more House Democrats retired than House Republicans, but a bunch of those departures were elderly incumbents in safe seats. In the Senate, it was Republicans who had more retirements, giving Democrats a few big opportunities.

Normally, the party expecting a good year also will have a big advantage in recruiting strong candidates. This time, that doesn’t appear to have happened for the Republicans, especially in top-of-the-ballot statewide races. Probably the most prominent case is in Pennsylvania, where Doug Mastriano appears to be a particularly weak candidate in the governor’s race. Meanwhile, several candidates that Republicans tried to convince to run, such as Arizona Governor Doug Ducey for the Senate race, chose to pass.

In an era of abundant campaign financing, very few viable candidates will be starved for cash, and Democrats aren’t having the kind of campaign money problems that have sometimes plagued parties having bad years.

This doesn’t mean Republicans won’t wind up doing well; it just suggests that their success is more dependent on voter opinion right now than it would be if they had a big edge in resources.

A combination of subpar candidates and luck of the draw in opportunities is making things difficult for Republicans in Senate and gubernatorial contests. Republicans had a challenging Senate map this year to begin with, given that they were protecting seats in two states, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, that Joe Biden won in 2020, while Democrats aren’t defending any Senate seats in states that Donald Trump won that year.

All told, there are up to seven potentially competitive open or Democratic-held Senate seats in which Republicans have wound up with disappointing candidates, while Democrats largely have the candidates they want in each of those seats.

Some of those suboptimal Republican candidates will surely win. With such a polarized electorate, the quality of the candidates might not matter as much as their party identity. But the most likely outcome is that Republicans will lose at least a few elections because of the candidates they ran.

So what does this add up to? Current polling is looking quite good for Democrats — the “just the polls” version of FiveThirtyEight’s forecast has the House close to a toss-up and Democrats actually gaining a couple of Senate seats. But given the closeness of many contests, any late-breaking developments will matter. It’s also possible that Democrats who appear to be polling better than Biden will wind up falling short as attitudes toward Biden and other Democrats come into alignment closer to the election.

Then again, both Biden’s approval ratings and perceptions of the economy have been on the rise, and it’s at least possible for that to continue all the way through Election Day. What tends to matter for elections is the direction of the economy, rather than the current circumstances; it’s usually better for things to be bad but improving than good though not as good.

One reason voters turn against the president’s party during midterms is that public policy sometimes moves too far toward that party’s preferences. But this time, there is a major exception in the form of the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion. There is plenty of evidence that the ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade has mobilized supporters of abortion rights, though it’s hard to know just how meaningful that will be.

Add to the uncertainty the fairly wide margin of error that all polls always have, along with the possibility that we could get a larger polling error.(1)

A final wild card is the Covid-19 pandemic, which even in diminished form still weighs on many aspects of voters’ lives. All election forecasts are based on previous similar situations, which means that this year we have little information to go on.

Republicans get one more chance to help themselves in Tuesday’s primary in New Hampshire, where mainstream conservatives are fighting to defeat less-electable candidates to challenge Democratic incumbents in a Senate and two House elections. Especially in the Senate race, where retired Brigadier General Don Bolduc is the more Trump-aligned option running against State Senate President Chuck Morse, what happens in the primary could determine the outcome in November.

(1) Even when the polls have been off, as many were in 2016 and 2020, and less so in 2018, they still gave us a lot of insight into what would happen.

