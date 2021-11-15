Sam Fazeli: The first thing to note is that these side effects are very rare and that the benefits of vaccination far outweigh these rare risks. The safety issue that is being reviewed is that of inflammation of the heart muscles (myocarditis) or the membrane around the heart (pericarditis), which can be associated with pain and discomfort and also shortness of breath and a reduced ability to conduct normal daily functions. In its most serious forms, it could lead to death, but the vast majority of the side effects seen after vaccination with mRNA vaccines has been mild.