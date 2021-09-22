But time has to be called on Italy’s banking status quo. For one, Italy’s banks have only started to cope with the pandemic fallout. Debt moratoriums only ended in June. Fitch Ratings estimates the sector’s gross impaired loan ratio of total loans could climb to more than 10% this year. The two majors — Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit — had impaired loans below 5% at the end-2020, the lowest in a decade. But smaller banks are struggling. The sclerosis will turn to rot if the system is not shaken up. Italy’s real gross domestic product per capita will still be below 2000 levels after the post-Covid recovery, the OECD noted this month.