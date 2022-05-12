Placeholder while article actions load

The Costs of Living So, we have disappointment. The headline and core measures for annual inflation were indeed lower last month than in March, but everyone was expecting that. Those numbers didn’t fall as much as had been hoped. More to the point, the measures that were urged last year as evidence by the members of what used to be called “Team Transitory,” arguing that inflation would soon decline, are actually getting worse.

The Cleveland Federal Reserve publishes a trimmed mean (excluding the biggest outliers in either direction), and a median for the consumer price index. These are widely regarded as solid measures of underlying inflationary pressure. And both set new highs for the history of the series, which started in 1983:

The Atlanta Fed publishes an index of “sticky” prices for goods and services whose prices need to be set well in advance and are difficult to change quickly. What a central bank really wants to avoid is any acceleration in sticky price inflation, because by definition it will be very hard to bring down again. Sticky prices stayed well under control early last year; now, the year-on-year sticky price inflation index is at a 30-year high, while the annualized rate for last month was even higher. Regrettably, this is evidence that whatever transitory shocks happened last year are now prompting a more lasting change:

Advertisement

The good news is that flexible prices, which are genuinely more likely to be transitory, have at least stopped their steepling ascent. The annual rate of flexible price inflation dropped slightly last month, for the first time in a year. It remains barely below 20%. Meanwhile, the annualized rate for April was negative, having hit 50% the month before. The transitory aspects of the inflation shock are indeed passing, it appears:

The figures also show the beginning of a transition long-awaited. As the economy reopens, the prices of durable goods have stopped rising as expenditure switches to services. Unfortunately, services prices are rising at the fastest rate in three decades. The reopening from the pandemic is still a work in progress, and it’s still having inflationary effects:

If there is one big exculpatory factor it lies in airfare inflation. Put differently, we can blame the airlines. April’s airfare inflation was the fastest on record. The series started in 1990:

Advertisement

This again will, with any luck, prove to be a transitory effect of the post-pandemic reopening. Worse news came on shelter inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics measure of inflation in owners’ equivalent rent is almost at a 30-year high. Measuring housing cost inflation is bafflingly complicated and this measure is controversial — but alas, its critics generally think at present that it is understating true inflation:

There was also inflation data from Germany, which came in exactly in line with expectations and exactly in line with the month before. Looking at the details, we can see that Team Transitory is doing rather better in Germany than on the other side of the Atlantic. Used-car inflation is surging, while it’s now declining in the U.S. after freakishly high rises last year; and inflation in German fuel prices, for doleful reasons most of us know about all too well, is terrifyingly high:

These effects cannot endure forever. But they do serve to underline that even if this inflationary episode is in some sense transitory, that interlude of higher prices will last longer than hoped, maybe enough to inculcate new habits and assumptions that help keep inflation rising in the future.

Advertisement

What Markets Thought About It

Some aspects of the market reaction to the numbers, which were plainly somewhat “hotter” than hoped, could have been easily predicted. The drop for the Nasdaq Composite index continues apace. Its fall over the last five days is its worst since the worst week of the March 2020 Covid shutdown, and the third worst since the Global Financial Crisis. This is beginning to be a big deal:

The amounts that have been lost in the biggest companies are eye-watering. Six companies have been anointed trillionaires, with market caps topping a trillion dollars, since the pandemic. Those six, which no longer really fit the FANG acronym — Apple Inc., Microsoft Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Tesla Inc. — have collectively shed $3.58 trillion in market cap since hitting their respective peaks. The falls vary from Tesla’s decline of $473 billion, to Amazon.com’s fall of $808 billion. For context, the entire market cap of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway now stands at $828 billion. Each of those companies has shed more value than the entire current market value of Walmart Inc. ($410 billion).

Advertisement

All are very big and successful companies still, of course, but huge sums of money have now been lost by people who had regarded mega-cap tech stocks as safe shelters.

Beyond that, the selloff for consumer discretionary stocks in the US is growing spectacular. At 33%, the total drawdown is now almost exactly equivalent to the sector’s fall in March 2020. So angst about the future of the economy appears to be back in full force:

Revulsion toward the stocks that had created the most excitement in 2021 also continues. Coinbase Global Inc., one of last year’s highest-profile IPOs, briefly topped $70 billion in market cap in a big bet on the future of companies that provide the infrastructure for cryptocurrency trading. That made it double the size of State Street Corp., the huge custody bank that has long been a leading provider of infrastructure for trading in stocks. Following a brutal decline, Coinbase is now worth less than half as much as State Street.

Advertisement

The move to take profits in stocks while they still exist has had some surprising asset-allocation effects. This has been a historically bad year for the bond market, but bonds are rallying compared to stocks, and the two asset classes are down about the same amount for the year. Using the ratio of the most popular exchange-traded funds for long-dated bonds and the S&P 500, bonds have surged by more than 10% relative to stocks:

That’s because the bad inflation numbers have not had a direct feed through into bond yields. Ten-year Treasury yields are back below 3%, and predictions for fed funds rates also fell after the inflation news. The 10-year Treasury yield and the implied prediction for the fed funds rate after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting next February are beginning to coalesce just below 3%. Both have been above that level, but rates above 3% have attracted buyers:

If there’s a thread to connect all of this, it’s that investors are now convinced that the Fed will have to make a serious attempt at quashing inflation — but they’re likely to have to stop sooner than they’d like. That suggests that bonds might almost be a buy, and that it’s imperative to get out of the most obviously overpriced stocks while there’s still a chance to do so. That at least is how the market responded to inflation data that showed plain progress, but disappointingly little of it.

Advertisement

Bloomberg UK

Finally, British readers be aware that Bloomberg’s spiffing-new British website is now up and running. You can find the introduction from my Bloomberg News boss John Micklethwait here, and an essay by my ultimate boss Michael Bloomberg explaining why he’s bullish on Britain here. My own contribution let the side down a little by delving into the risk that the pound drops to parity with the dollar. In short, I think it’s unlikely but cannot be ruled out, and is certainly more plausible than it has been since the epic run on sterling under Margaret Thatcher in 1985.

Why do I think so? I go into this in detail, but Brexit has a lot to do with it. As far as the market is concerned, the pound has never been allowed to regain any of the ground it lost on referendum night in June 2016. That level has acted like a ceiling ever since. Whatever the hopes and intentions of those who voted for it, Brexit appears to have convinced the international markets that the UK now has less control over its own destiny, not more:

Advertisement

Brexit also appears to be a critical driver of a serious problem, which is an acute labor shortage. The Confederation of British Industry, the main UK employers’ organization, has been surveying its members every quarter for 50 years, and the proportion who say that labor shortages will reduce their output over the coming quarter hasn’t been this high since 1973, now regarded as a Slough of Despond. As the chart shows, inflation tends to follow high labor shortages, with a lag:

Why might this be? With the UK no longer in the European Union, it’s now much harder for employers to hire people from outside the country and has reduced the incentives for people from EU countries to try coming to Britain. The CBI says this has driven the shortage of labor. It looks as though freedom of movement didn’t hurt the UK and its economy quite as much as certain campaigners claimed six years ago.

But enough of that. Enjoy exploring Bloomberg UK.

Advertisement

Survival Tips

On the subject of the UK, there’s a lot to celebrate. It inspired some great music, like English Rose by The Jam, This Is England by The Clash, Old England by The Waterboys, football classic Three Lions by Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and the Lightning Seeds, and of course those paeans to patriotism, Anarchy in the UK and God Save the Queen by the Sex Pistols. For slightly less cynical takes on the old country, try Vaughan Williams’s Sea Symphony or John Ireland’s setting of John Masefield’s Sea Fever. And of course you can never beat Monty Python, particularly when in the guise of Yorkshiremen. Tootle Pip!

More From Other Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

• The UK and EU Have Two Common Enemies Now: Raphael and Ashworth

• After Pain at the Pump Comes the Electric Shock: Liam Denning

• The Fed Needs to Get Real About Interest Rates: Bill Dudley

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

John Authers is a senior editor for markets and Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A former chief markets commentator and editor of the Lex column at the Financial Times, he is author of “The Fearful Rise of Markets.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article