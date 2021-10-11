Many commentators saw the publication as a rookie mistake. There was no need to know and the Mossad’s credibility, as well as its effectiveness, is critical for Israel’s security. But Bennett had his reasons. He is engaged in negotiations with Hamas right now. A sticking point is the return of the bodies of two Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza in 2015. Many in his political base accuse the prime minister of indifference, so the operation’s publication was likely a kind of rebuttal. Bennett told the public that bringing those missing in action home is “one of the holiest values of the State of Israel” and vowed to return them all, no matter how long it takes.