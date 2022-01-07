Even though the Fed is forecast to raise its target for the fed funds rate two to three times this year and start shrinking its balance sheet, the median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg is for real gross domestic product to expand 3.9% in 2022. Besides last year, when real GDP likely expanded 5.6%, you’d have to go all the way back to 2010 to find the last time the economy grew as much. As a reminder, 2010 was a good year for stocks, with the S&P 500 gaining 12.8% after surging 23.5% the year before. While there’s no doubt that stocks are rich, with the S&P 500 trading at around 26 times earnings, stocks are always expensive — or cheap — for a reason. And one big reason is the outlook for earnings. The S&P 500 is expected to generate record profits per share of around $220 this year, up from an estimated $209 for 2021.