This bullishness toward America is manifested in the performance of various financial assets. The MSCI USA Index of equities has soared 21.9% this year, more than three times the 6.24% gain for the MSCI All-Country World Index excluding the U.S. And despite all the concern about supply-chain disruptions and the rising cost of raw goods and materials along with higher wages, forecasted U.S. company earnings have actually risen at a faster rate this year than those for the rest of the world, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s not to say there aren’t plenty of anecdotes about how companies are having to sharply lift pay and increase benefits to attract workers. But institutional investors know that anecdotes are just that; they don’t represent the broad economy. As Bloomberg News reported this week, the net profit margins for nonfinancial companies in the S&P 500 Index that have announced third-quarter results have expanded 40 basis points to 12.4% from the previous quarter.