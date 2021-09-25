Sure, it seems like a stretch to say that rapidly rising wealth could be a negative for the economy. But these are unprecedented times, and no textbooks have a chapter on what happens after a global pandemic hits, the economy initially crumbles and the central bank and government respond by flooding the economy and financial markets with many trillions of dollars. It sounds almost as far-fetched as declaring in the early days of the pandemic, when the S&P 500 Index cratered 34% in matter of weeks, that investors would not only be made whole in a few months but would enjoy one of the most powerful bull markets in history along with a real estate boom despite the death toll surpassing that of the devastating 1918 pandemic. Oh wait, all that happened.