The retail sales data was extra jarring because it suddenly cast into doubt the financial strength of consumers, who had until then used massive savings built up during the pandemic thanks to extraordinary government fiscal stimulus to cushion the blow from rising prices for goods and services. Perhaps the poor retail sales report may end up being an early warning signal that the economy is too fragile for the Fed to tighten monetary policy as much as it is expected to do without causing some economic harm. This is what the bond market seems to be suggesting. Sure, at 1.76% the yield on the 10-year Treasury is up from around 1.20% in early August, but it’s only back to where it was at the end of last March.