Sure, it hasn’t exactly been a great year either for investors in corporate bonds with credit ratings below investment grade. The Bloomberg U.S. Corporate High Yield Bond Index was down 1.25% for January through Thursday, putting this month on track to be the worst since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
But what’s more important is that investors are not pricing any real diminution in the value of the riskiest companies. In other words, the losses are essentially related to higher interest rates rather than any looming deterioration in fundamentals that should raise concerns about stocks. Indeed, traders are demanding 359 basis points, or 3.59 percentage points, more in yield to own junk bonds rather than risk-free U.S. Treasuries, below the recent high of 387 basis points heading into December and well below the average of 418 basis points over the past five years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Junk bonds have long been seen as an early warning indicator for the economy and markets. It makes sense that those companies with the shakiest finances would be the most sensitive to changes in the outlook for corporate America, especially changes that are for the worse. “Watching high yield is necessary when looking for contagion and any economic repercussions of the changing macro landscape and worries about the inflation stressed consumer,” Bleakley Financial Group Chief Investment Officer Peter Boockvar wrote in a research note to clients on Friday.
So unlike the worry in stocks that the Federal Reserve is so far behind the curve that it may have no choice but to push interest rates higher to the point of forcing the economy into a recession to get inflation under control, Boockvar wrote that the message from the junk bond market is that the Fed may be able to engineer a “soft landing” without many rate increases. Although Boockvar noted that he thinks the market is too optimistic on that front, junk-rated companies are in good shape to weather a downturn.
Debt is the lowest relative to earnings since at least 2015, according to Bloomberg News. Also, median cash balances have swelled to the highest levels in at least a decade, and income is as high as it’s been relative to interest expenses since 2014. Operating profit margins for corporate America are the widest since 1950, according to the Commerce Department. No wonder default rates fell to a record low 0.5% last year and are forecast to rise to only 1% this year, according to Fitch Ratings.
“By far the most compelling positives in the credit markets today are credit fundamentals and the trajectory of those fundamentals. The backdrop is still very supportive,” George Bory, managing director for fixed-income strategy at Allspring Global Investments, which manages more than $587 billion, told Bloomberg News. “When the Fed is removing liquidity and removing accommodation from the system, credit volatility and spread volatility goes up, creditworthiness tends to plateau, and we’re looking for that tipping point. We think that’s still at least 12 months out.”
The market, of course, is all about “what will you do for me?” rather than “what have you done for me?” There, too, things are looking up — literally. The Russell 3000 Index, where most junk-rated companies lie, is forecast to earn $126.29 a share this year, up from $118.36 in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Although that projected 6.7% gain may seem paltry after the huge double-digit surge in earnings last year, the fact that estimates haven’t come down even with the Fed’s hawkish tilt should be comforting.
Growing earnings are important because they have helped neutralize the impact of higher interest rates on stocks, according to Jim Paulsen, Leuthold Group Inc.’s chief investment strategist. That, by extension, aids other riskier assets such as junk bonds. Paulsen looked at all the months since 1971 when the Fed was tightening and found that when trailing 12-month S&P 500 real earnings per share fell — which happened in 42 months — the S&P 500 experienced a monthly loss 57% of the time, and the average annualized monthly drop was about 10%. But of the 61 months the Fed raised rates while real earnings increased, the S&P 500 suffered a monthly loss just 43% of the time and enjoyed an average annualized monthly gain of 9.7%.
“Fed tightening in the face of solid company performance is not a reason for investors to shy away from the stock market,” Paulsen wrote in a research note to clients Friday. Come to think of it, it’s probably not a reason to avoid junk bonds, either.
