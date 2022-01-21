The market, of course, is all about “what will you do for me?” rather than “what have you done for me?” There, too, things are looking up — literally. The Russell 3000 Index, where most junk-rated companies lie, is forecast to earn $126.29 a share this year, up from $118.36 in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Although that projected 6.7% gain may seem paltry after the huge double-digit surge in earnings last year, the fact that estimates haven’t come down even with the Fed’s hawkish tilt should be comforting.