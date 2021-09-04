To be clear, none of this suggests the economy is teetering on the edge of a recession. Annualized GDP growth of 3.66%, or even 2.9% for that matter, would compare favorably with most quarters since the financial crisis more than a decade ago. The average in those years was a measly 2.2%. Still, it is not hard to be just a little concerned. After all, the delta variant of Covid-19 is raging through the economy when some 6 million Americans are out of work and supplemental pandemic unemployment insurance programs are set to expire on Sept. 6 for the roughly half of U.S. states that haven’t ended them already.