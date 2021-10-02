So it’s not hard to see why markets might become nervous about the notion that money may be getting more expensive to obtain. The reassuring part is that those most closely associated with setting the cost of money — bond traders — don’t seem too concerned that we’re on the cusp of some secular reversal in interest rates that causes widespread pain throughout the financial markets. To see how becalmed bond traders are, just take a look at the ICE BofA MOVE Index. The measure of anticipated implied volatility ended the final week of September at 61.07, which is far below this year’s peak of 75.66 in late February as well as the historical average of 92.87, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.