There’s no doubt that the economy slowed considerably in the third quarter, with the Commerce Department expected to say next week that GDP expanded at a 2.6% rate in the third quarter, down from 6.7% in the second. The silver lining is that the slowdown has very little to do with consumers, who account for two-thirds of the economy. Instead, it’s more about supply-chain disruptions and the inability to get goods into the hands of shoppers on a timely basis. (Just ask anyone who has been to Disney World in Florida for the theme park’s 50th anniversary celebration, where the lack of merchandise has led to a two-items-per-customer limit on individual items for purchase!)