Moving on to the Fed, bond traders appear to have no fear that the central bank will pare back its bond purchases sooner and more forcefully than forecast even after last week’s blowout employment report, which showed big job gains for July. For one, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell eight basis points, or 0.08 percentage point, to 1.28% on Friday, the biggest decline in almost four weeks. Also, demand at the Treasury Department’s monthly auction of 10-year notes this week surged to the highest since May 2020, based on the amount of bids received relative to the amount offered. Not only that, but Bloomberg News reports that activity in Eurodollar call options suggests traders have been piling into bets that the Fed won’t raise interest rates at all within the next four years.