Clearly, consumers are in a good spot heading into the all-important holiday shopping season. But the question is how good? We already know that household net worth as measured by the Fed reached another record in the second quarter, jumping $5.8 trillion to $141.7 trillion, led by a $3.5 trillion gain in the value of equities and a $1.2 trillion rise in real estate. That brought the increase over the four quarters ended June 30 to $23.2 trillion. The all-time high for any one calendar year was $11.6 trillion in 2019. On top of that, Tom Porcelli, the chief U.S. economist for RBC Capital Markets, calculated in a report this week that wages for the year are already about $400 billion higher than they would have been had the pandemic never happened, using a pre-pandemic baseline estimate. Here’s how he put it: