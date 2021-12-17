It’s important to understand how housing costs filter into inflation. They show up in the government’s consumer price index report through a measure called owners’ equivalent rent, or OER, which accounts for a disproportionately large 24% of the headline inflation number — 6.8% in November — and 30% of the core reading — 4.9% — that strips out food and energy. The OER figure attracts a lot of criticism, with many saying it underreports housing costs. Officials basically survey homeowners and ask them “how much would your house rent for?” and then track the responses over time. The reading for November came in at an increase of 3.5%, which is the most since the surge in late 2016 but far less than the rental numbers reported by Redfin or the 19% jump in housing prices over the last year.