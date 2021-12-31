Nevertheless, it shouldn’t be hard to understand why financial assets have performed so well. Chalk it up to the rapid response by governments and central banks at the start of the pandemic to keep the initial economic shock from doing lasting damage. It would have seemed unimaginable in early 2021, but the Centre for Economics and Business Research now says the world economy is set to surpass $100 trillion for the first time in 2022, two years earlier than previously forecast. How did they do it? By throwing money at the problem. The combined fiscal and monetary stimulus efforts of the U.S., China, euro zone, Japan and eight other developed economies caused their aggregate money supply to increase by $20 trillion over the course of 2020 and 2021 to a record $100 trillion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.