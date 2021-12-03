One big difference between the current stock market and the one during the dot-com boom is the quality of earnings. Despite the recent spike in inflation, companies in the last two quarters enjoyed their fattest profit margins since 1950, at around 15%, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Margins were less than 5% at the turn of the century. And guess what? Analysts continue to increase their earnings estimates for this year and next. In January, members of the S&P 500 Index were forecast to generate profit of around $165 a share this year. That is now up to $210. The forecast for 2022 is $225 a share. As Jim Paulsen, Leuthold Group Inc.’s chief investment strategist, wrote in a research note this week, earnings “momentum is stronger than any point since at least 1990 and is perhaps more robust than any other time in post-war history.”