This game played out in all its glory this week, with strategists ratcheting up their estimates for the number of times the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year. First it was three, then a bunch said four, some then said five, a handful then said six, and then came the news Friday that the economists at Bank of America Corp. forecast seven increases. Given the central bank’s predilection for raising rates in increments of a quarter percentage point, that means the Fed’s target rate would rise from 0.25% to 2% by the end of the year, or an increase at every monetary policy meeting left in 2022. The weighted average estimate of more than 60 economists surveyed by Bloomberg is for a fed funds rate of 1.15%.
Although such prognostications make for good headlines and the resulting attention, it’s often best to take them with a grain of salt. As we have witnessed time and again, the unprecedented fiscal and monetary policies of the last two years have made fools of even the best and brightest attempting to predict how the economy and consumers would react. So, rather than trying to predict what will happen, it’s best to look at what is happening. And what is happening in the economy should make you wonder why anyone is predicting tighter monetary policy at all.
Sure, inflation running at 7% is well above the central bank’s 2% target, but the latest economic data has shown a marked deterioration in the broad economy, which may act as a counter to inflationary pressures going forward. Let’s start with the fourth-quarter gross domestic product report released by the Commerce Department Thursday. On the surface, the news that the economy expanded at an annualized rate of 6.9% in the final three months of 2021 is remarkable. But digging below the surface, the bulk of the gain came from a buildup of inventories.
Rising inventories wouldn’t be so bad if it were not for a sharp decline in consumer spending as the quarter progressed. Personal spending in December fell 0.6% in its first drop since February, the Commerce Department said Friday. In other words, businesses are sitting on bloated inventories when consumer spending is deteriorating rapidly. It’s not hard to see broad markdowns on goods in the near future, which may help to temper inflation concerns.
And turning to January data, we find that moods haven’t improved. The University of Michigan said Friday that its consumer sentiment index for January dropped to its lowest since 2011. Here’s what Richard Curtin, director of the survey who has spent 45 years on the job, had to say:
Household spending had been supported by an extraordinary pace of rising home and stock prices that is likely to turn negative in the year ahead. Overall confidence in government economic policies is at its lowest level since 2014, and the major geopolitical risks may add to the pandemic active confrontations with other countries.
And if that wasn’t enough, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s widely followed GDPNow Index, which aims to track the economy in real time, just came out with its first look at this quarter, and the results are depressing. The gauge, which came close to the actual fourth-quarter GDP number with a reading of 6.5%, is now tracking at 0.05%. There are still two months left in the quarter, of course, but it’s going to take a lot of upside surprises in the data to get anywhere near normal growth.
The truth is, there is no playbook to guide economists, strategists and investors through a continuing pandemic. The repercussions of an economy that stopped on a dime, jettisoned some 17 million from the workforce and contracted 31% only to rebound just as quickly on the back of free-money government programs are still being felt. Not even Fed Chair Jerome Powell has any confidence in predicting how this will all play out. Here’s what he said at his news conference on Wednesday after signaling that the central bank is poised to raise rates at its next policy meeting in March:
“I don’t think it’s possible to say exactly how this is going to go, and we’re going to need to be nimble about this,” he said, often noting that “the economy is quite different this time.”
So, if the head of the world’s most powerful economic institution is not sure of the way forward on rates, then it’s probably best at this point to take any projection coming from Wall Street as little more than entertainment and instead take your cues from what the economy is actually doing.
