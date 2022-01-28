This game played out in all its glory this week, with strategists ratcheting up their estimates for the number of times the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year. First it was three, then a bunch said four, some then said five, a handful then said six, and then came the news Friday that the economists at Bank of America Corp. forecast seven increases. Given the central bank’s predilection for raising rates in increments of a quarter percentage point, that means the Fed’s target rate would rise from 0.25% to 2% by the end of the year, or an increase at every monetary policy meeting left in 2022. The weighted average estimate of more than 60 economists surveyed by Bloomberg is for a fed funds rate of 1.15%.