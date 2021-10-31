Tribal burning in the West was punished by Spanish authorities and outlawed in 19th-century California by the U.S. government. But it’s been making a comeback. Not only are researchers verifying its widespread use in the past, but tribes, their ancient practices newly validated by science, are sharing their expertise. “Many tribes in Oregon and California have evolved fire-dependent cultures and continue to use fire to this day,” said Belinda Brown, a member of the Kosealekte Band of the Ajumawi-Atsuge Nation, in testimony before the Oregon legislature earlier this year.