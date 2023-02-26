Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Take a bow for the new revolution? Hardly. Japan’s new money man passed his first test, before he even walks in the office. His debut in front of lawmakers had something for everyone. But it may take a crisis to reveal just how much of his predecessor’s easy money he is willing to dismantle.

Anyone looking for insight into how Kazuo Ueda would steer the world’s third-largest economy was bound to be disappointed by the first look at his thinking, as he spoke at length for the first time since emerging as the surprise pick to lead the Bank of Japan.

During his nearly three-hour parliamentary hearing on Friday, Ueda stuck to a script that could have been written by his soon-to-be-predecessor Haruhiko Kuroda. While 10 years ago at his own hearing, Kuroda blasted the BOJ policy of the time as insufficient to cure deflation, Ueda signaled, as forcefully as he could, that for now he’s going to stay the course.

There were few lines that we’ve not heard from Kuroda himself. Ueda’s own voice will come in time. The incoming BOJ governor’s term is likely to be shaped far more by events than any philosophical bent he may bring to the job. His task, likely into the foreseeable future, is to not rock the boat. At least for now, the Kuroda brand continues, just with a new salesman.

Traders focused initially on Ueda’s comments about a possible BOJ exit from easing, with his assertions that the bank could normalize if its inflation goal is achieved. It’s a mistake to read too much into this — he was in most cases being asked what conditions would need to exist for the bank to roll back stimulus, and this is an obvious answer. If the BOJ reaches a “Mission Accomplished” moment, then the war is won, and you can put the bazookas away.

The focus should be more on his comments on inflation: Ueda confirmed himself as a member of Team Transitory, committing rather forcefully to a scenario in which inflation has already peaked in Japan. “While prices will continue to rise, today’s data was already the peak of the inflation rate for now. From the next release, it will be a much lower figure,” he said, speaking just after the announcement of the highest inflation print in 41 years.

“Inflation will likely decline below 2% in the middle of the next fiscal year,” he added. Japan’s fiscal year starts in April. The real figure to watch is the March 3 release of Tokyo inflation for February, a leading indicator for the rest of the country. Estimates are currently for core inflation to dramatically slow as government measures to reduce gas and electricity bills kick in.

Ueda largely trod a path familiar to Federal Reserve chairs Ben Bernanke, Janet Yellen and Jerome Powell at similar points in their careers: Emphasize continuity and gradualism. Don’t blow up before you even get in the door. Events will rush in, regardless of what Ueda says months before taking up the role. This much is clear, though: He is unlikely to tighten policy in any meaningful way anytime soon. Remember, unlike most central banks right now, Japan wants inflation. It’s hard to even know what normal monetary policy is in Japan; the BOJ has been in some kind of easing mode for the better part of three decades.

Ueda’s caution shouldn’t be read as a guide to how he will put his stamp on the institution. It’s about not taking any risks on the path to April, when he will chair his first BOJ board meeting. Bernanke’s hearing in 2005 was a paean to the legacy of the outgoing incumbent, Alan Greenspan. In 2013, Janet Yellen stressed the need to remain accommodative, while looking down the road to “a more normal approach.” Powell signaled four years later that the policy of gradual tightening that he inherited would be continued.

Neither of those Fed bosses came to be defined by those bromide remarks: Bernanke fought the global financial meltdown, Yellen wrapped up quantitative easing and began hiking rates, while Powell launched aggressive easing to combat Covid — and is now trying to deal with the inflationary aftermath. The point is that philosophy is a flawed guide to what someone does when confronted with a defining event.

One concern Ueda did little to dispel was how he might handle the global communication that those Fed leaders excelled at. He lacks stardust; his testimony was competent but not captivating, and it’s still hard to picture him rubbing shoulders with the global elite in Davos. The most interesting remark might have been disclosing that he eats, like a regular Japanese salaryman, convenience store bento boxes costing around $3.30 (though as he complained, a little more these days.)

But a quiet, pragmatic operator might be good for the BOJ for a while — because unlike a decade ago, he’s not going to be making any fireworks as Kuroda did when he first took over. For Ueda, tests will surely come. Let’s pray they aren’t on the scale of Lehman Brothers or Covid-19. What he will really mean for Japan’s economy is yet to be written.

