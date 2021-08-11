Crypto was supposed to render governments and banks obsolete. In their place, software protocols would issue money in the form of digital tokens, and a voluntary network of computers would maintain a public ledger — or blockchain — that allowed people to transact directly, using cryptographic keys to demonstrate ownership. Yet this brave new world has its own problems. Security is a constant issue, as this week’s $600 million hack of the PolyNetwork protocol spectacularly demonstrates. There’s no help desk to contact if you send tokens to the wrong address, or if your keys are lost or stolen. Wild price swings render cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin largely useless for saving or purchases, other than the illegal kind. The computing power required to maintain the blockchain — aside from accelerating climate change — makes transactions slow and expensive, particularly for smaller amounts.