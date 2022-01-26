What really matters to the consumer is not really where the official BOE bank rate is but what premium — or credit spread — the lenders actually charge you, the individual borrower. That will depend on two factors: the prevailing risk appetite to increase loan books and how stiff the competition is to attract new borrowers. Average U.K. credit card rates — at over 21% — are already the highest this century: It’s the least attractive source of personal financing. Personal loan or car purchase rates are more competitive, ranging from 3% to 8% on average, but they will likely rise by more than the base rate increase, if history is any guide.