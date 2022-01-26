The first baby raise of 15 basis points from the BOE in mid-December hardly registered among the high street banks — only a handful of financial institutions bothered to alter either their lending or savings rates. But a second hike coming so soon will be a different matter, especially with the BOE running down its holdings of government bonds. It is a less obvious way to tighten financial conditions but it will have a serious impact on the ease of access to credit and the cost of finance. In effect, it will be a double whammy.
What really matters to the consumer is not really where the official BOE bank rate is but what premium — or credit spread — the lenders actually charge you, the individual borrower. That will depend on two factors: the prevailing risk appetite to increase loan books and how stiff the competition is to attract new borrowers. Average U.K. credit card rates — at over 21% — are already the highest this century: It’s the least attractive source of personal financing. Personal loan or car purchase rates are more competitive, ranging from 3% to 8% on average, but they will likely rise by more than the base rate increase, if history is any guide.
For most people, their biggest debt is secured by their home. With the average U.K. house price rising 10% last year, mortgage providers are now offering highly competitive rates. With three-quarters of outstanding mortgages on a fixed rate — close to 100% among those taken out in the past three years — rising rates will not cause an immediate crunch to living standards. But beware the behavioral impact on consumers: The expectation that future mortgage payments will likely be higher will curtail retail spending.
It is still possible to secure a fixed rate of around 1.5% for the first two years of a mortgage, and 1.75% for five years (using a standard example of a 20% cash deposit), according to Peter Tsouroulla, head of mortgage products at Trinity Lifetime Partners. Historically, these are still very low borrowing levels, although around 50-to-75 basis points higher from the record low rates offered in the summer before fighting inflation became part of the agenda.
This shows the credit spread adjustment is already at work. But beware the behavioral impact on consumers: The expectation that future mortgage payments will likely be higher will curtail retail spending.
And there is the very real risk that a further 25 basis points hike in the BOE rate would see lenders raise rates by more as they anticipate further central bank increases. The five-year swap rate, a benchmark often used by banks to hedge their fixed mortgage interest-rate risk, has risen from around zero early last year to around 1.2% now. This heavily restricts mortgage provider’s ability to lend so cheaply as it erodes their profit margins.
This is a fickle market. When the pandemic hit in spring 2020 there was an audible screech of brakes as mortgage deals evaporated overnight. Luckily they have returned because the government’s pandemic fiscal support combined so effectively with the BOE’s monetary efforts. The banking system and the economy overall have come out of the repeated lockdowns in robust financial shape.
There are no piles of bad loans for the banks to contend with. In fact, several of the larger banks are keen to build their exposure to the U.K. residential property market. This has been most evident in the past year with much improved offers for first-time buyers, a segment which had been very inadequately served during the early part of the pandemic as banks avoided borrowers with either poor or short credit histories.
The flipside is that banks aren’t trying to attract more cash deposits: Average “easy access” savings rates are barely above zero. A few smaller banks offer a little above 0.60%, but generally anything above the nominal returns offered by the high street banks requires committing funds for a year or more, not the wisest thing when the central bank is embarking on what is likely to be a series of rate hikes. With U.K. savings rates still above the long term average of 8% — having been considerably higher during the pandemic — there is a surfeit of cash swilling about so banks do not feel they have to compete to secure it.
So don’t expect bank deposit rates to follow official rates higher in a hurry. Instead, it’s wiser to grab decent mortgage deals while they last. Some providers will offer up to six-month lock-ins of the rates charged on their available deals. That might be prudent if your mortgage is up for renewal soon. For the rest of us, the pain is just beginning.
More From Bloomberg Opinion:
•
Don’t Panic, Europe. That’s Not Inflation. It’s Just Gas: Marcus Ashworth
•
Boris Johnson Has Kicked Off a Tory Battle of Succession: Therese Raphael
•
What If Boris Johnson Is No Longer a Winner?: Martin Ivens
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Marcus Ashworth is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering European markets. He spent three decades in the banking industry, most recently as chief markets strategist at Haitong Securities in London.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.