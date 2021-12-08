The shift in the Fed’s interest-rate projections might come as a shock to markets. Futures prices suggest that investors are expecting two or three 0.25-percentage-point rate hikes in 2022. But the total magnitude of tightening has not increased: Eurodollar futures imply a peak in the federal funds rate of around 1.5%. That’s well below the levels projected by every member of the Federal Open Market Committee, and well below what common sense would dictate. The Fed’s operating framework, actions and projections all suggest that monetary policy will remain accommodative long after employment and inflation have exceeded the central bank’s objectives. It follows that interest rates will eventually have to go higher to compensate.