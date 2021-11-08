A decade ago, HTC was the biggest name in smartphones — it pipped Apple Inc. for U.S. market share back in the third quarter of 2011 — having earlier made history as the first company to produce an Android device (and first with a Windows Mobile handset, too). Yet a series of missteps, an inability to keep up with changing trends, and a refusal to spend money on marketing meant it got overwhelmed by cheaper Chinese rivals and outplayed by goliath Samsung Electronics Co. A weak attempt at redemption came in 2015, when it went all in on virtual reality, an as-yet unproven business, and essentially gave up on the $400 billion smartphone market.