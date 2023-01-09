Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the last five years, companies and their CEOs have made public statements opposing restrictions on voting rights and in support of stricter gun control. They’ve voiced their opposition to legislation that prohibits transgender people from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity and lobbied for same-sex marriage rights. They spoke out against Trump’s ban on immigration from Muslim-majority countries and condemned the storming of the capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. They tweeted #BLM and #MeToo.

Companies taking a position on social and political issues has become so much the norm in the last half decade that it’s easy to forget how unusual this kind of rhetoric once was. In 2014, when Michael Brown was killed by the police in Ferguson, Missouri, you’d be hard-pressed to find a corporate press release even mentioning his name. Six years later in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, companies from Amazon.com Inc. to General Motors Co. put out statements about racism and racial justice.

Businesses waded into these once-taboo topics to begin with because they claimed they aligned with their corporate values, and — let’s be real — because they viewed it as good PR. But amid today’s merciless culture wars, deciding what to say about the latest hot-button issue is no longer a question for the marketing or social media team. It has escalated into a potentially massive reputational and political risk that companies are often better served hashing out at the board level.

So as we enter 2023, it’s time to call it: The era of widespread corporate outspokenness is ending.

Part of the calculus for corporations is that they may be realizing they overestimated the goodwill their public stances generate. Research from Vanessa Burbano, a professor at Columbia Business School, has found that there is a “significant demotivating effect” if an employer takes a stance an employee disagrees with, but no statistically motivating effect if the employee agrees. “The blowback you get is greater than the benefit,” she told me. The reason, she says, is likely what’s called a “false consensus effect.” People tend to assume that others share their values and are surprised and react more strongly when they find out that’s not the case.

The response from companies’ potential consumers is just as tepid. A report from Brunswick Group published in late 2021 found that 63% of executives think companies should speak out on social issues compared with just 36% of voters, with most saying companies are primarily doing it to look good. The two groups also disagree on which issues are most important in the US. Both identify healthcare as No. 1, but that’s where the consensus ends. Climate change, data privacy, racism, and gun violence make up the remainder of the top five for executives, while voters point to homelessness, mental health, unemployment, and crime prevention.

And the blowback can come from both sides. Touting climate efforts risks accusations of green washing and virtue signaling from the left, but also growing claims of overreach from the right. JPMorgan Chase & Co., for example, has been regularly criticized by environmental activists for its financing of fossil fuels, while also making Kentucky’s list of 11 “restricted financial institutions” engaged in “energy company boycotts.”

The state’s legislators are part of a faction of the Republican Party, led by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, that’s decided to make attacking “corporate wokeness” part of its political platform — perhaps the most significant factor tipping the scale in the direction of corporate silence.

No one wants to be the next Walt Disney Co., which DeSantis made his punching bag after its former CEO Bob Chapek spoke out relatively mildly against the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. (Chapek’s comments were in response to an outcry from employees, and his mishandling of the episode likely contributed to his ouster.) DeSantis has also targeted BlackRock Inc. and CEO Larry Fink for their vocal commitment to environmental, social, and governance, or ESG, investing. Texas lawmakers have jumped on board, last month grilling the asset manager, along with State Street Corp., over their ESG investing practices. BlackRock is also included in Kentucky’s blacklist.

It’s enough to give a company pause before hitting send on that press release, Tweet, or annual report letter. Enterprises that have made speaking out on social issues core to their brands — the likes of Ben & Jerry’s, Levi Strauss & Co. and Salesforce Inc. — will continue to do just that. But from the rest of corporate America, expect less talking even as companies continue to back social and political causes in meaningful ways.

We’re already seeing this shift in behavior. When the Supreme Court ruled on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization last year, overturning a decades-old constitutional right to abortion, Columbia Business School’s Burbano said she spotted a change in how companies chose to take a stance. Rather than publicly decry the decision, corporate statements were more internally facing, with many saying they would reimburse travel expenses for employees needing to seek an abortion out of state. “The outward communication was more muted,” Burbano told me. “It reflects their realization that it’s risky.”

The alternative is not to say anything at all. Climate consultancy South Pole found in a study last year that although 72% of companies surveyed had set science-based emission reduction targets, nearly a quarter were planning not to publicize it — a noted rise in so-called “ green hushing.”

This might seem like a movement toward less transparency and leadership from corporate America. But if that means the start of less grandstanding and more substantive action, that’s not a terrible start to a new era. More From Bloomberg Opinion:

