The company has a corporate purpose (to “make the world flow and change what’s possible for everyone”); a corporate mission (“to connect you with the things that you love and need in ways that are faster, smarter and more sustainable than ever”); and a litany of corporate passions including inclusive growth, sustainable development and making a meaningful difference in the world. The company, which moves 10% of global trade, is “proud to offer world-class integrated logistics solutions” but will never forget where it started — in the sea.

And there’s more! DP World regards its employees as not only “essential to our success” but also members of our “corporate family.” This employee-centered policy begins by ensuring that DP World respects human rights and complies with “national and local laws in the countries where we operate and seek to exceed those where possible.” It involves “creating a working environment where our workforce feels valued.” The company has strong policies on equal opportunity, anti-discrimination and anti-bullying and harassment. It extends to a commitment to creating a more diverse workforce, even using a “gender lens” to “determine exactly how women are supported in terms of benefits and inclusion.”

DP World codified all this in 2019 into a new sustainability and impact strategy (“our world, our future”) that was developed in response to feedback from various stakeholders. This strategy “sets out a clear agenda” that includes prioritizing “sustainable and inclusive economic growth” and creating “positive impacts for people, communities and environments in which we operate.”

Anybody playing CSR bingo with DP World’s website would fill their card in an instant. The great buzzwords are all there in endlessly repeated profusion: purpose, mission, meaning, sustainable, diversity, stakeholder and inclusion. It also has a few bonuses, “sonic identity” in addition to “gender lens.” But when we apply DP World’s claims to the case of its subsidiary, the wonderful world of “win-win management” becomes lose-lose.

Let’s test DP World’s corporate word salad against the tragic reality that is its subsidiary, P&O Ferries.

1. Creating a working environment where the workforce feels valued: On March 17, P&O sacked 800 staff, many of them by video, and used ex-military security guards to escort them off their ships. Some of those seafarers had worked for the company for decades.

2. Complying with national laws in countries where it operates and trying to exceed those laws where possible: P&O chief executive officer, Peter Hebblethwaite, admitted in a House of Commons hearing on March 24 to breaking British employment law by sacking his workers without going through the consulting process with unions required by British law. The company did this consciously, he said, because it knew the union wouldn’t go along with its restructuring plan. Two P&O ships, manned by new staff, have been detained by the authorities for failing safety tests.

3. Creating positive impacts for the people, communities and environments in which it operates: P&O has deep roots in many British port cities such as Liverpool, Hull and Dover because it’s been in the business of connecting Britain with the continent for 150 years. Two of its ships are called “Spirit of Britain” and “Pride of Hull.” The company now plans to use foreign workers, contracted to a third-party supplier, who can be paid significantly less than the British minimum wage.

The only positive impact P&O seems to have created in Britain is to unite the whole country against it. The Conservative Party is trying to compete with Labour in moral outrage. The Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, has repeatedly called for Hebblethwaite’s resignation while also giving him a deadline to rehire the 800 employees he’s sacked. Thereafter, he will make it illegal to employ ferry workers on less than the minimum wage. The U.K. government is also reviewing its contracts with P&O, though it is hampered in negotiations by the fact that DP World runs shipping terminals at Southampton and London Gateway, which have been picked to become free ports and hence flagships for the government’s “levelling up” agenda.

DP World’s corporate patter is testimony to two things. The first is that the latest iteration of CSR, with its emphasis on stakeholders, corporate purpose and sustainability, is going global. The second is that corporate language bears less and less relationship to reality. Even leaving aside P&O’s outrageous behavior, there is a depressingly long list of discrepancies between theory and reality. DP World waxes eloquent about diversity. But it is a state-owned company in a traditional Gulf society that might best be described as a male-dominated “tribal autocracy.” The company’s non-executive directors are all men. To his credit, Mark Russell, one of those directors, has resigned in protest against P&O’s behavior,

Does any of this really matter? I think it does. The world is suffering from a general crisis of trust in institutions that, at best, leads to public cynicism and, at worst, fuels populist revolts against a remote and supposedly duplicitous establishment. Yet sound institutions are what distinguishes us from authoritarian states like Russia or failed states like Afghanistan. Companies that speak a language that bears little relationship with reality not only undermine trust in themselves; they undermine trust in the entire capitalist system.

