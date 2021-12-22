Moreover, some of the year’s defining financial obsessions pretend to be egalitarian and freewheeling but at their core are highly dogmatic. Don’t just take my word for it. “These days even the most modest critique of cryptocurrency will draw smears from the powerful figures in control of the industry and the ire of retail investors who they’ve sold the false promise of one day being a fellow billionaire. Good-faith debate is near impossible,” the co-creator of Dogecoin, Jackson Palmer complained in July. (Dogecoin is a joke cryptocurrency that became a $23 billion meme sensation when Musk touted it to his followers.) Palmer wasn’t done: