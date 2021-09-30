But it also doesn’t mean you should stop living your life because the odds of getting seriously ill from Covid is very small. If you’re a vaccinated healthy person, you face the same risk from Covid as you do with a mild flu. As more people get vaccinated, there will be more break-through cases as a share of the total population, and some may be severe enough that people die. But for vaccinated people the odds of a bad outcome are very small, and no worse than many other risks we take every day, such as dying in a bike accident, or from choking during dinner, or from an encounter with a sharp object.