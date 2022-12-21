Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With a government shutdown looming, legislators from both parties are applauding each other for reaching agreement on a last-minute something-for-everyone spending bill. They call it an omnibus measure but the term seems too modest. The plan weighs in at 4,155 pages — how many of the people declaring victory have actually read it? — and ranges far beyond budget matters. This now-standard procedure is deliberately unintelligible to voters and a parody of fiscal incompetence. It’s enough to bring bipartisanship into disrepute.

Here’s the good news: It could’ve been worse.

Until the past few days, a more ambitious deal had been taking shape. The idea was to combine business-tax cuts supported by Republicans with a permanent expansion of the child tax credit favored by Democrats. Without big offsetting tax increases or spending cuts, a plan along these lines would have increased public borrowing enormously — something the US can ill afford. It’s good that the deal has avoided this error.

Some other elements are welcome too. The plan incorporates the Senate’s version of the Electoral Count Reform Act, a bipartisan response to the machinations of January 2021 that will make it harder to overturn the results of future presidential elections. Also good (and equally remote from budget policy), the bill bans the use of TikTok on many government-issued devices on national-security grounds.

These and other sensible ingredients shouldn’t distract attention from the defects of the larger process. Congress failed to pass any of the regular appropriations bills for the fiscal year that began in October. So-called continuing resolutions have avoided a government shutdown by maintaining spending at previous levels. The new deal, if it’s passed, will solve that self-inflicted problem until next time.

Beyond averting an immediate crisis, though, policymakers showed no inclination to weigh costs and benefits, choose among competing priorities or otherwise make any difficult decisions.

Note that the big expensive ideas previously under consideration — tax reforms to promote investment and research and a permanent expansion of the child tax credit — would have much to recommend them if responsibly financed. The first is unambiguously good for economic growth, and the second has been shown to cut child poverty substantially (with only a limited effect in discouraging work, according to most evidence). Wise fiscal policy wouldn’t discard such good ideas; it would work out how to pay for them.

The tax code isn’t lacking in breaks that cost money, worsen inequality and make no economic sense. (Limiting the benefit of income-tax deductions for higher-rate taxpayers could readily save $1 trillion over 10 years.) There’s plenty of misdirected public spending. (How about raising the full retirement age for Social Security?) The new omnibus package will add to an already abundant supply of forgone opportunities.

Legislators owe the people a proper accounting and an honest weighing of ends and means. The frantic rush to trade favors and get something passed makes this impossible — and voters know it.

