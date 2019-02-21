Justin Trudeau’s ability to weather political storms is getting a fresh test. The Canadian prime minister’s most trusted adviser resigned this week over allegations that senior officials improperly pressured the former attorney general to intervene on behalf of a Quebec construction company, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., to settle fraud and corruption charges. The resulting furor has not only put Trudeau on the wrong foot as he begins to prepare for elections in October, but has brought back uncomfortable memories of scandals that undermined his Liberal Party’s standing in years past.

1. What happened?

The Globe and Mail newspaper ran an article this month alleging that Trudeau’s office leaned on the former attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, to direct the country’s Public Prosecution Service to settle SNC-Lavalin’s legal case. The article cited anonymous sources who said that Wilson-Raybould refused to intervene. That she was subsequently demoted in a cabinet shuffle has only added to the intrigue.

2. What does she say?

Nothing. Wilson-Raybould has been silent on the issue, citing cabinet confidentiality and solicitor-client privilege. She quit the cabinet last week and hired a former Supreme Court judge as her lawyer. Then on Monday, Trudeau’s principal secretary Gerald Butts unexpectedly resigned. Butts denies that he or his staff pressured Wilson-Raybould, and says he stepped down to prevent the allegations from becoming a distraction for the government. Complicating matters, Wilson-Raybould surprised observers by appearing at a cabinet meeting a day later, potentially signaling a rapprochement, though she again declined to comment on the matter.

3. What has the fallout been?

The politics of the case are unequivocally bad for the prime minister. The cabinet is allowed to discuss judicial issues with the attorney general, who otherwise is totally independent in overseeing federal prosecutions. What the government isn’t allowed to do is pressure the attorney general to lean one way or the other on a judicial matter, which is what the Globe and Mail report alleges it did. Bolstering Trudeau’s case is the fact Wilson-Raybould didn’t resign from her position when the pressure is alleged to have taken place as by Canadian political convention she should have.

4. How is it hurting Trudeau?

For one thing, the scandal threatens to erode his bona fides as the country’s most progressive leader ever. Trudeau portrays himself as a champion for women and for “reconciliation” with indigenous people. But Wilson-Raybould isn’t just one of Trudeau’s highest profile female lawmakers, she’s also the first indigenous Canadian to become the country’s top lawyer. And Trudeau has so far refused to release Wilson-Raybould from the constraints that prevent her from speaking publicly. That’s helped turn a debate over a confusing legal point into something uglier, according to Darrell Bricker, chief executive officer of Ipsos Public Affairs in Toronto, a polling firm. “For the average person suddenly it takes on all the drama of a personal conflict,” he said.

5. How does the Liberal legacy fit in?

The controversy plays into longstanding voter reservations about ethical standards within the Liberal Party, which Trudeau had pledged to clean up. The Liberals were banished from power for nearly a decade in 2006 after a scandal involving Quebec-based marketing firms kicking back more than C$1 million ($760,000) to party officials for government contracts. The controversy around SNC-Lavalin has allowed Trudeau’s opponents to evoke the old stereotypes. “It has so many different political angles that can be exploited,’’ said Allan Tupper, a professor at the University of British Columbia. “This can be linked in with questions of just not ethics but competence, cabinet management.”

6. What other damage could the case cause?

It could hurt Trudeau’s attempt to sort through the many delicate issues raised by the case of Huawei Technologies Co. executive Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Canada on a U.S. extradition request over potential violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran. China’s government is calling for her release and has threatened retaliation if Canada moves ahead with extradition. Trudeau’s defense has been that he can’t intervene, a position that may be undermined by the report of meddling in the SNC-Lavalin case.

7. Does it hurt Trudeau’s election chances?

The Liberals are hoping to secure another victory by winning more seats in French-speaking Quebec, but the SNC-Lavalin controversy may fuel perceptions elsewhere of Quebec favoritism. The departure of Butts is also a massive blow to the the Canadian prime minister personally, depriving Trudeau of a friend credited as the architect of his rise to power. While most polls still give the prime minister a lead, the wider controversy upends his election playbook, puts the government on the defensive and undermines its ability to control the agenda ahead of the vote.

8. Where does it leave SNC-Lavalin?

The Montreal-based construction giant could be another big loser from the controversy. SNC-Lavalin, which employs about 9,000 people in Canada, has been pressing for a settlement to avoid a 10-year ban on bidding for federal contracts. Trudeau’s new justice minister, David Lametti, has signaled he could still overrule prosecutors and negotiate a settlement, but this may be increasingly difficult now that the case has become so politicized. The company was charged in 2015 with attempted bribery and fraud related to construction projects in Libya. The builder said at the time that it would “vigorously” defend itself.

