Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Bank of England recently announced that it would enter the market to buy government bonds (known as gilts) with a remaining maturity of 20 years or more. Although the central bank insists that its actions are “temporary,” to restore “orderly” markets, it’s not really clear what either of those words mean.(1) It was only on Sept. 21 that it announced plans to shrink its balance sheet assets by auctioning some of its gilt holdings. It looks like the bank’s follow-up action was to rescue some UK insurance and pension funds, which were facing hundreds of millions of pounds of margin calls as the value of their bond holdings declined – margin calls that some would surely struggle to meet.

That the BOE acted swiftly is to its credit. But the questions about what happened in recent days run deep, are far from relevant only to the UK and are most certainly not over.

The proximate cause of the run on UK government bonds and sterling was the government’s rather bold plan, announced on Sept. 23, to cut taxes without any attempt at cost savings or the slightest nod to fiscal probity. Small wonder, perhaps, that gilt yields climbed like the proverbial homesick angel and sterling collapsed. At one point, two-year inflation-linked bonds fell 8% in value from their high in late August. Apart from an emerging-market default, I cannot remember any short-dated bond moving that much over such a short period of time: they move not in percentage points but in hundredths of a percentage point. Long-dated inflation-linked gilts collapsed by almost 75% from their highs in December. Conventional 30-year gilts tumbled by some 60% over the same period.

Advertisement

The resulting problems for pension funds were twofold. First, to offset liabilities they had bought long-dated gilts (and probably some long-dated inflation-linked bonds) via counterparts who held those positions for them. Second, because the UK market is relatively small, they had also bought fairly low-quality investment-grade credit in the US and swapped these exposures into sterling. That left them with a dollar short position on one leg of the swap. Both types of trade were done via counterparts who demanded collateral — lots of it. Often, that meant selling other assets, hence the vortex of the past few days which the BOE has, rightly, alleviated by its actions. I am not sure that this is the end of the story.

For a start, the acute problems that have beset UK assets afflict other countries too, albeit in less visible and more chronic ways. The differences, I would suggest, are ones of degree not of kind. Other European countries, after all, have put energy caps of one sort or another in place, thereby loosening fiscal policy. The US has done the same, albeit for different reasons and in different ways. That is what President Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness package does. Some analysts put the cost at as much as $1 trillion. You might argue that the UK government has driven a coach and horses though institutional checks and balances, among other things by sacking the top Treasury civil servant. But I’m not sure that the same isn’t true elsewhere. Even if he had the power, did Biden really have the authority to wipe out student debts at the stroke of a pen? All this, lest we forget, at a time when inflation is at multi-decade highs.

Which brings us to my second point. Recent turmoil in the UK draws attention to the fragility of markets for government debt around the world when they are not, one way or another, being manipulated by governments and central banks. Putting it bluntly, the world in the 15 years since the financial crisis is a world in which the authorities have artificially suppressed the yields on their debt. This is a big reason why bond yields haven’t risen anything like as much as inflation.

Advertisement

There are broadly three main ways in which governments have suppressed yields. The first is central banks via their quantitative easing programs. The second is central banks (sometimes the same ones doing QE) via the accumulation of foreign-exchange reserves (which is really the same as QE, the only difference being you buy another country’s debt and the maturity of that debt has historically been much lower). The third is regulations on financial institutions that in effect force them to buy government debt. Many financial institutions have various incentives and rules which encourage or force them to buy government bonds. Since the financial crisis, banks must in effect buy government debt before lending to each other. This isn’t different in its effects from a government buying the debt itself.

That last probably won’t change much. But the other two have changed. Most central banks have stopped adding to their QE programs and in some cases, such as the BOE and the Federal Reserve, are reversing it, albeit very slowly. The big upward pressure on bond yields of late seems to have come from the strength of the dollar. To stop their currencies falling more sharply against the greenback, central banks, mainly in Asia, have been buying their own currencies and selling dollars. Global foreign-exchange reserves have dropped $1 trillion this year, to about $12 trillion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, though the drop is certainly larger because of the delay in reporting reserves.

This, of course, has also meant selling dollar-denominated assets, although other markets have suffered because of a need to keep the denomination of their reserves fairly constant. Once upon a time, central banks held very short-dated assets, but rates near zero or less for many years meant that they lengthened the maturity of their debt to obtain higher yields, though no-one knows by how much. What does seem clear is that central bank intervention seems to have been a big factor of late in pushing yields up in the developed world. Presumably that continues until the dollar turns.

Advertisement

And although perfectly understandable, the BOE’s backtracking this week won’t stop this last force. Nor will it magically make inflation disappear. Indeed, if it doesn’t backtrack again, the BOE will have to push short rates far more than it would otherwise have done. The market-clearing price of government debt, it is increasingly clear, is rather lower than present yields suggest.

(1) The BOE says purchases will end Oct.14, but presumably it would have to start restart them if markets start to fall sharply after that date and again postpone sales of government debt, which it says will now start at the end of October.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Richard Cookson was head of research and fund manager at Rubicon Fund Management. Previously, he was chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank and head of asset-allocation research at HSBC.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article