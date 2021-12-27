This misunderstanding may grow out of a belief that iBuyers are the same as house flippers. There’s a difference. Flippers buy properties that need lots of work to get them in salable condition. They buy low, spend plenty on renovations and make a profit on the difference between the amount invested and the sale price. But iBuyers buy properties that are in good shape, usually make minor repairs and make much of their profit from fees they charge to sellers. (The eventual price an iBuyer pays is the accepted offer minus the renovation costs.)