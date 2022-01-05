The current spat over Blair’s appointment to the Most Noble Order of the Garter — the oldest chivalric order anywhere — may seem much ado about an anachronistic tradition. But it carries symbolic heft: Among the members of the order, directly chosen by the Queen (and not to number more than 24), 68-year-old Blair is the youngest and remains at the forefront of policy debate. It raises his profile and gives him an elevated platform. His non-profit work and advocacy may yet earn him new admirers even if he can’t win back some of the trust lost during his years in office. It will no doubt fuel the occasional chatter about a comeback to politics.