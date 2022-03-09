The knee jerk response of most central bank watchers, presented with the choice of evils, would be to crack down on inflation first and worry about growth next. That assumption hasn’t really been tested in at least a generation. The Fed & Co. may be behind the curve, but will they pay any price to get ahead of it? Monetary chiefs will likely be extremely careful and don the mantle of wartime leadership, knowing the world hangs on their words. Former ECB President Mario Draghi’s “whatever it takes” line in 2012 set the standard. Exuding a similar confidence and sense of stability was on Alan Greenspan’s mind when, as Fed boss, he addressed the FOMC in August 1990, shortly after Saddam Hussein’s conquest of Kuwait sent energy prices soaring. America sank into recession the previous month.(1) Greenspan sought the appearance of keeping policy relatively tight despite the darkening economic picture and officials’ concern about the health of the economy. But the chair also had a higher calling: the need to signal that adults were in the room. (Leaving it to the political class was risky.) He opted to keep rates unchanged. “It has to be the central bank. It’s got to be we!” Greenspan declared to his colleagues, as Sebastian Mallaby wrote in his 2016 book “The Man Who Knew: The Life and Times of Alan Greenspan.”A few months later, Greenspan was cutting rates as the economy weakened. In the build up to, and during the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, the Fed was still in easing mode — it was, after all, the wake of the 2001 recession. The lesson for Greenspan’s heirs is that, while the broader economic trends can’t be ignored, actions (and inaction) can be framed strategically. Powell, whose Jackson Hole speech in 2018 was a paean to Greenspan, may already be pivoting. I can’t remember the last time a hiking cycle was curtain-raised in advance with such specificity. James Gorman, chairman and chief executive officer of Morgan Stanley, said Tuesday in Sydney that he met with Powell days before leaving for Australia. The Fed had planned to launch its tightening with a 50 basis-point hike, he said. “That was absolutely locked in and they won’t now,” Gorman told the Australian Financial Review Business Summit. “I’d be stunned if they do that because you can’t throw boldness on top of uncertainty.”Even if Powell is committed to fighting inflation, the feverish race among Wall Street firms to forecast ever more rate hikes can’t continue. “In this very sensitive time… it’s appropriate for us to be careful in the way we conduct policy because things are so uncertain and we don’t want to add to the uncertainty,” the Fed chief said.