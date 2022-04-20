Placeholder while article actions load

All unpopular presidents look to Harry Truman. President Joe Biden has more reason than most to do so. Not just because Truman won a second term (actually, a first full term), despite being unpopular. Biden should look to Truman because Truman is also the president who symbolizes the difference between contemporary public opinion and historical reputation.

This comes up because the Washington Post’s Perry Bacon Jr. has a column equating lousy approval ratings — which Biden certainly has — with failure. It’s true that approval ratings are at least an objective measure. But they don’t measure a president’s success or failure.

Bacon argues:

To a large degree, Joe Biden’s successful 2020 campaign and his approach to the presidency were premised on the idea that an older, White, male and moderate politician who focuses on things such as the economy and covid-19, and who generally avoids issues such as abortion and transgender rights, could ease the country’s partisan divisions and bring some White voters back to the Democratic fold.

What’s more:

Biden and his advisers also believed he would be more effective than Barack Obama was, because conservative White voters would feel less threatened by him and congressional Republicans would be more willing to work with a longtime former colleague.

Biden, like most candidates, talked about uniting the nation. But for the most part I’d treat that as more sizzle than steak. And while approval ratings are certainly objective, they’re only one of the 14 indicators that my Bloomberg Opinion colleagues and I put together to assess Biden’s progress, and readers could suggest quite a few other measures. Granted, such things as inflation or homicide rates or public opinion of the U.S. in allied nations are not entirely consequences of Biden’s actions. But neither are approval ratings.

At this point, I’d mostly give Biden an incomplete overall, but there’s a case to be made that, like Truman’s, his accomplishments will look better in retrospect. In foreign policy, Biden is more likely to be seen as the president who ended a misguided war in Afghanistan than one who botched the exit. He could wind up looking better on that score than either Trump or Barack Obama. And at least so far, Biden seems to be doing an excellent job of keeping NATO together in the face of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

That’s not apt to help his approval ratings, and to the extent that American consumers feel pain, it probably hurts him some. Yet this is hardly failure (though at this point his record is incomplete).

It’s also likely that legislative productivity during Biden’s first two years will seem better in hindsight. Contemporary reporting is understandably focused on what hasn’t been accomplished, and, as with all Democratic presidents, that’s a pretty long list. But Biden’s first two years will likely wind up comparable to those of Obama and George W. Bush, and look far more productive than those of Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

Despite the demise of much of the Democrats’ aspirational agenda, plenty of legislation has passed — and a fair amount of it, most notably the infrastructure bill, with considerable Republican support. Whether that affirms Biden’s claims to be uniquely good at working across the aisle is hard to say. But it certainly has happened on many items — just not enough to satisfy liberal activists. But this is almost certainly a consequence of historically tiny Democratic majorities in both chambers.

Voters, and not any mistakes in legislative strategy at the White House or in Congress, gave West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin (and for that matter every other Democrat) veto power. Any handful of members of the House have that same power. Given that, legislative productivity has been impressive, not a mark of failure.

Whether the bills that have passed, especially infrastructure and the major relief bill early in 2021, were actually good for the nation is a separate question. The proper grade is incomplete, not failure or success.

There’s a lot more — some of it that appears at the moment to be successful (vaccine distribution) and some not (convincing people to get boosted). Again, it’s way too early to tell.

But I would give Biden a lot of credit for simultaneously restoring the normal operations of the White House and the executive branch while also bringing in a far more diverse group of governing professionals than ever seen before. That’s likely to be a permanent change in how — and by whom — the nation is governed. Promising normal operations and greater diversity were key among the vows Biden made as a candidate. And both are examples of what presidents have a lot of influence over — far more so than outcomes in foreign affairs, the economy and on legislation.

Harry Truman is rightly regarded as a great or near-great president, regardless of how often he seemed to contemporaries to be a small man overwhelmed by the job he inherited. I have no idea at this point what course Biden is on. I’m confident, however, that we won’t learn much about it from his current approval ratings.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. He taught political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University and wrote A Plain Blog About Politics.

