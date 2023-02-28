The RealReal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — The RealReal Inc. (REAL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $38.6 million in its fourth quarter. The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The online luxury consignment site posted revenue of $159.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $155.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $196.4 million, or $2.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $603.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, The RealReal said it expects revenue in the range of $135 million to $145 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REAL

GiftOutline Gift Article