Tell the American people that the unprecedented challenge presented by the pandemic is going to require everyone to be open to new ways of doing things, new opportunities to invest end and new threats to guard against. Assure them that the president and congressional Democrats are prepared to do the same — and so they aren’t signing America up to any open-ended commitments. Instead, they want to give the American people the chance to see these programs in action and then decide, together as a nation, which to keep and which to discard.